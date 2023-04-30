Accessibility links

April 30, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 This picture taken from the Wonokerto village in Sleman, Yogyakarta, shows mount Merapi releasing hot lava.
2 People pay their respects in front of a damaged multi-story residential building, where a Russian strike killed 23 people, in Uman, Cherkasy region.
3 People visit Fuzimiao tourist area in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province ahead of the Labor Day holiday.
4 Napoli fans lean against the window of a Pizza restaurant to watch the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana being played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.

