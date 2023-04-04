Accessibility links

April 4, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Darya Trepova, a suspect in a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger, attends a court hearing in the Basmanny District Court, in Moscow, Russia.
2 Finnish military personnel install the Finnish national flag at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, as Finland became the 31st member of NATO.
3 Two critically endangered female Sumatran tiger cubs, Alif and Raya, are pictured as they emerge from their den for the very first time, at Chester Zoo, Cheshire, Britain in this recent handout image obtained by Reuters on April 4, 2023. (Chester Zoo/Handout via Reuters)
4 At least one person died and some 30 passengers were injured in the early hours when a train partially derailed, in Voorschoten, near The Hague.

