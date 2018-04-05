Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:05 - 14:30
LIVE
Africa News Tonight
Upcoming
14:30 - 15:00
Sonny Side of Sports
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:05 - 15:30
International Edition 1305 EDT
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:05 - 14:30
LIVE
Africa News Tonight
Upcoming
14:30 - 15:00
Sonny Side of Sports
15:00 - 15:30
International Edition
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Africa News Tonight
Africa News Tonight
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 5, 2018
April 05, 2018 1:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A ranger of Kenya Wildlife Services tries to cover the eyes of 2-and-a-half-year-old female Southern white rhino, Elia, to calm down after being shot a tranquilizer from a helicopter during Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) rhino ear notching exercise for identification at Meru National Park, 350 km from Nairobi.
2
Students hurl stones towards Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, outside a college in Srinagar.
3
Tree-climbing goats feed on an Argania Spinosa, known as an Argan tree, in Essaouira, southwestern Morocco, April 4, 2018.
4
Pakistani Khasadaar Force personnel destroy poppy crops in the Prang Ghar area of tribal Mohmand Agency, about 100 kilometers from Peshawar.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 5, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 4, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 3, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 2, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 1, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 30, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 29, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 28, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments