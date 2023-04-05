Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

April 5, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland.
1 Poland's President Andrzej Duda greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland.
An elderly woman places flowers on a tomb during Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, when family members visit their ancestral graves to clean up and burn offerings in Beijing.
2 An elderly woman places flowers on a tomb during Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, when family members visit their ancestral graves to clean up and burn offerings in Beijing.
Penitents members of the &quot;Hermandad Penitencial de las Siete Palabras&quot; procession are seen during Holy Week in the northwestern Spanish city of Zamora. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.&nbsp;
3 Penitents members of the "Hermandad Penitencial de las Siete Palabras" procession are seen during Holy Week in the northwestern Spanish city of Zamora. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. 
A woman walks past a mural of depicting fisherwomen, in Mumbai, India.
4 A woman walks past a mural of depicting fisherwomen, in Mumbai, India.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG