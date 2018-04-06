Accessibility links

Day in Photos

April 6, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A Palestinian boy poses for a photograph as he paints his face in black during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel.
2 A Palestinian man wears a gas mask next to burning tires during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
3 Palestinian men burn tires during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
4 Members of Montemor forcados group perform during a bullfight at the Campo Pequeno bull ring in Lisbon, Portugal .

