April 6, 2018
April 06, 2018 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Palestinian boy poses for a photograph as he paints his face in black during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel.
A Palestinian man wears a gas mask next to burning tires during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Palestinian men burn tires during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Members of Montemor forcados group perform during a bullfight at the Campo Pequeno bull ring in Lisbon, Portugal .
