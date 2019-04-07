Accessibility links
April 7, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A homeless man sleeps on a pile of plastic bags and newspapers under a porch in Rome, Italy.
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria.
Participants take part in a 'Hat Walk' during London Hat Week in London.
An aerial view of a campaign rally of Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
