Day in Photos
April 4, 2018
April 04, 2018 2:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People wait to march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., in Memphis, Tennessee.
A ceremonial wreath laying in honor of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at MLK Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Members of African National Congress Women's League gather outside the family home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Soweto, South Africa. South Africa declared 10 days of national mourning for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died at age 81 after a long illness.
Indian Sikh Nihang (a traditional Sikh religious warrior) Baba 'Jagir' Singh wears a giant turban at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the eve of the 397th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur.
