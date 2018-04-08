Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

April 8, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Macedonian Orthodox worshipers light candles from the holy fire that arrived from Jerusalem during the Easter service at the St. Jovan Bigorski monastery, some 145 km west of the capital Skopje.
1 Macedonian Orthodox worshipers light candles from the holy fire that arrived from Jerusalem during the Easter service at the St. Jovan Bigorski monastery, some 145 km west of the capital Skopje.
People participate in a traditional game during Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka.&nbsp; Sinhalese and Tamil communities will mark the new year on April 14.
2 People participate in a traditional game during Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka.  Sinhalese and Tamil communities will mark the new year on April 14.
Runners cross the Erasmus bridge during 38th Rotterdam Marathon in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
3 Runners cross the Erasmus bridge during 38th Rotterdam Marathon in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz.
4 Women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG