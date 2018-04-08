Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:05 - 15:30
US-China Trade Tensions
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nightline Africa
Nightline Africa
Day in Photos
April 8, 2018
April 08, 2018 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Macedonian Orthodox worshipers light candles from the holy fire that arrived from Jerusalem during the Easter service at the St. Jovan Bigorski monastery, some 145 km west of the capital Skopje.
2
People participate in a traditional game during Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sinhalese and Tamil communities will mark the new year on April 14.
3
Runners cross the Erasmus bridge during 38th Rotterdam Marathon in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
4
Women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 8, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 6, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 5, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 4, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 3, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 2, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 1, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 30, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments