Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
VOA English TVMC09
VOA English TVMC09
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 13:00
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
Soul Lounge
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
18:05 - 18:30
Soul Lounge
18:30 - 19:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 8, 2019
April 08, 2019 2:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A worker adjusts lanterns for upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea.
2
German Chancellor Angela Merkel plays with a handball given to her by the German Handball Federation's president (not in picture) at the Chancellery in Berlin.
3
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, center, gestures as he and first lady Jeannette Kagame, center-left, lead a "Walk to Remember" accompanied by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, far left, Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, second left, France's Herve Berville, third left, and Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, fourth left, from the parliament building to Amahoro stadium in downtown Kigali, April 7, 2019.
4
A basket star, or Gorgonocephalidae Astrospartus, is seen near La Ciotat, southern France.
Load more
April 8, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 7, 2019
Day in Photos
April 4, 2019
Day in Photos
April 3, 2019
Day in Photos
April 2, 2019
Day in Photos
April 1, 2019
Day in Photos
March 31, 2019
Day in Photos
March 29, 2019
March 28, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments