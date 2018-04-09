Accessibility links

April 9, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A French gendarme holds his mud-splattered shield during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France.
Britain&#39;s Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia.
Actress Nicolle Rochelle, who appeared on several episodes of &quot;The Cosby Show,&quot; is detained as Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Adam Peaty of England&nbsp; competes during the men&#39;s 50m breaststroke final at the Optus Aquatic Centre in Gold Coast, Australia during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.
