Arab Leaders Call for Cease-Fire Amid Deadly Israeli Strikes

Latest developments:

Israeli strikes kill civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeks more aid.

Arab foreign ministers press Blinken for a cease-fire during meetings in Amman.

"The whole region is sinking in a sea of hatred that will define generations to come," Jordanian foreign minister says.

Israel strikes a United Nations-run shelter, killing at least 15 people

Arab leaders pressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as Israel's military struck a U.N. shelter and school, killing civilians.

In a day of diplomacy, the U.S. secretary met in Amman with his counterparts from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee and Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told reporters Saturday that although he condemned the Hamas attacks of October 7 and that though "nobody in their right mind" would belittle the pain felt by Israel that day, the war in Gaza could not be permitted to continue.

"The whole region is sinking in a sea of hatred that will define generations to come," Safadi said after meeting with Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

The Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers asked for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, but Blinken said that would be counterproductive. He indicated he could support a pause to allow humanitarian supplies to be delivered and get civilians out of Gaza.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that will happen only if Israeli hostages are freed.

"It is our view now that a cease-fire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7," Blinken said, in reference to Hamas' attack on southern Israel that triggered the latest Gaza war.

Blinken's next stop is Turkey.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "we want to see Gaza as a peaceful region that is a part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with East Jerusalem as its capital" according to broadcaster Haberturk and others.

Ankara said Saturday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel. Israel recalled its envoys to Turkey last month after Erdogan described Hamas as freedom fighters and does not view the group as a terrorist organization, unlike the United States, Britain and others in the West.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said in a video speech Saturday to members of his party, The Greens, that "basically, Hamas must be destroyed because it is destroying the process of peace in the Middle East."

The vice chancellor said that "the Palestinians also have the right to their own state" but that Hamas has no interest in such a solution.

Israeli airstrikes

Israeli strikes have leveled large areas of northern Gaza neighborhoods. About 300,000 of the area's residents are sheltering in U.N. facilities, one of which was hit Saturday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens of others.

The al-Fakhoura school in the Jabalia district was housing thousands of evacuees when it was hit, Juliette Touma, director of communications for UNRWA told Reuters.

"I was standing here when three bombings happened, I carried a body and another decapitated body with my own hands," a young boy said in video obtained by Reuters, crying in despair. "God will take my vengeance."

Nearby, a resident comforted a woman in shock.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says at least 231 people were killed in the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 9,488 since the war began between Israel and the Palestinian militants.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant faction Hamas said Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing after Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al Qassam Brigades, said on Hamas' Telegram channel that 23 bodies of the 60 missing Israeli hostages were trapped under the rubble.

Reuters could not immediately verify the statement.

Protests

Protesters gathered Saturday outside Netanyahu's residence, expressing their fury over the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen. Waving Israeli flags and chanting "Jail now!" a crowd in the hundreds pushed through police barriers around his residence in Jerusalem.

The protest coincided with a poll showing more than three-quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign. So far, he has not acknowledged personal responsibility for the attack in which more than 1,400 people were killed and at least 240 were taken hostage.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged protests in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul and Washington on Saturday to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and to castigate Israel after its military intensified its attack against Hamas that have killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

In the U.S., Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, has accused President Joe Biden of supporting "the genocide of the Palestinian people" and warned of repercussions in next year's election.

In a video posted on social media platform X late Friday, the Democratic congresswoman from Michigan repeated her calls for Biden to back a cease-fire.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her remarks.



Death and hunger

In besieged Gaza, Israel opened a three-hour window for Palestinians to move south, but few if any did.

"We don't trust them," said Mohamed Abed, who sheltered with his wife and children on the grounds of Shifa hospital, one of thousands of Palestinians seeking safety at medical centers in the north.

Palestinians say the trickle of humanitarian aid coming through the southern Rafah crossing cannot keep up with the needs of the population.

A rising number of bakeries also have stopped operating due to the fuel and water shortages as well as airstrike damage.

Wael Abu Omar, a spokesperson for the Rafah crossing, said that in recent days the trucks have contained far more body bags than canned food. He claimed that recently delivered biscuits had expired and were inedible.

Lynn Hastings, a senior U.N. official based in Jerusalem, said she was aware of the reports of expired food but could not independently confirm they were the World Food Program's food shipments.

The WFP has warned that widespread food insecurity across Gaza was quickly becoming a crisis.

"There is a real threat of malnutrition and people starving," said Alia Zaki, a spokesperson for the WFP. "There is some food that's still available, but people can't reach it. The situation is catastrophic."

Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.