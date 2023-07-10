Accessibility links

Are the Humanities Really Dying?

FILE - The Paris book fair. (L. Bryant/VOA)

The U.S. media has run several stories recently on the "death of the humanities," with undergraduate enrollments dropping by more than 50% at some schools. But Karin Beck, an associate dean at Lehman College in New York City, says this is misleading.

Elite schools’ humanities programs are declining – but her school, which mostly serves low-income and first-generation students, is graduating more humanities majors than ever before. She argues that culturally sensitive and rewarding humanities classes can captivate anyone, even students who are assumed to lack interest.

Weigh her arguments in Inside Higher Ed. (June 2023)

Will a ‘Side Hustle’ Help Me Through My International Degree?

FILE - US banknotes are shown in an illustration photo taken in New York, June 6, 2018.

Students can pay tuition, build their resumes and pursue their passions with “passive income” generated without a formal job. (Work requirements vary by country, so double-check before you start.)

Ashreena Kaur of Study International lays out several options, from freelance translation to stock photography. (June 2023)

Can Technology Connect International Students Across Campuses?

FILE - A student works on her computer sitting on a bench at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University in Peshawar, Pakistan, Oct. 19, 2017.

That’s the bet global education group INTO University Partnerships is making. The company is rolling out an online platform for students at its member schools to talk to one another, meet with their own institution’s faculty, and get personalized help with visas and housing.

Arrman Kyaw of Diverse Issues in Higher Education has more. (June 2023)

Which Colleges Does Your School Think Are Its Equal?

FILE - Merrifield Hall on the campus of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA.

The U.S. Department of Education asks colleges this question every year, and Jacquelyn Elias of the Chronicle of Higher Education has visualized the data. (June 2023)

What’s It Like to Find a Job Using OPT?

FILE - Students participate in graduation ceremonies at the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Aug. 6, 2011.

The United States gives international students the option to work for a year after graduating, without receiving a work visa. But the process to apply is long, difficult and carries risks.

Sarah Dittenber of Idaho Ed News profiled undergraduates who are beginning new jobs and contributing to Idaho’s economy, using the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. (June 2023)

