Big Names Bid Farewell to 'Queen of Soul'
August 31, 2018 5:15 PM
Notables gathered to pay tribute to soul singer Aretha Franklin during an epic, hours-long funeral service in Detroit, Aug. 31, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018, of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
1
A woman wears a hat during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 31, 2018.
2
Tyler Perry speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit.
3
Cicely Tyson speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Aug. 31, 2018.
4
Over 100 Cadillacs can be seen lined up near the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 31, 2018.
Big Names Bid Farewell to 'Queen of Soul'
Big Names Gather in Detroit for Funeral of 'Queen of Soul'
Fans Flock to Her Father's Church to Salute Franklin
Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Attend Hit Musical Hamilton in London
Salah Takes on Egyptian Federation Over World Cup Debacle
Netflix, Amazon Hope to Woo India with Local Stars, Stories
Europe
German Police Brace for New Anti-Merkel Protests After Racist Mob Attacks
East Asia
Rights Group: Blocking Aid to Displaced Myanmar Civilians a War Crime
Africa
In DRC, Youth Activists Mobilize for Post-Kabila Era
