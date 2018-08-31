Accessibility links

Big Names Bid Farewell to 'Queen of Soul'

Notables gathered to pay tribute to soul singer Aretha Franklin during an epic, hours-long funeral service in Detroit, Aug. 31, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018, of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
A woman wears a hat during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 31, 2018.
Tyler Perry speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit.
Cicely Tyson speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Aug. 31, 2018.
Over 100 Cadillacs can be seen lined up near the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 31, 2018.
