Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Argentina’s Economy Minister Wins First Round of Presidential Election

Argentina's presidential candidate Sergio Massa reacts to the results of the presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Oct. 22, 2023.

Argentina’s economy minister has won the first round of the country’s presidential election.

With almost all of the votes counted, Sergio Massa secured more than 36% of the votes in Sunday’s poll.

Far-right candidate Javier Milei, whom political analysts had thought would finish in the lead, mustered 30% of the ballots.

Analysts had predicted that Massa would not fare well in Sunday’s election because inflation has soared during his time as Argentina’s economy minister, reaching as high as 140%.

A win of 45% of the votes by either candidate would have avoided the upcoming runoff election Nov. 19.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG