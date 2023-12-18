Accessibility links

Argentina Storm Kills at Least 13

Argentine President Javier Milei, accompanied by Defense Minister Luis Petri visits an area affected by a severe electrical storm, in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, Dec. 17, 2023 in this handout image. (Argentine Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, and several members of his cabinet traveled to the port city of Bahia Blanca Sunday to examine the havoc left behind by a major storm.

At least 13 people were killed in Bahia Blanca Saturday when heavy rains and winds caused a sports center roof to collapse.

Officials say at least 14 people inside the center also were injured when the roof caved in.

The storm moved on to Argentina’s capital Sunday, downing trees and causing power outages and other damage.

Officials say the storm also killed two people in neighboring Uruguay.

