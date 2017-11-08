Argentine President Says Prosecutor's 2015 Death Was Murder

Argentine President Mauricio Macri says a crusading prosecutor who died under mysterious circumstances in 2015 was killed.



Macri says moreover that it's vital for his country to clear up the politically charged case and identify who murdered Alberto Nisman.



Macri's comments Tuesday in New York follow a recent forensic report from a border police investigation that argues Nisman was accosted by two people in his apartment, drugged and then shot in the head.



Its conclusions were based on controversial new evidence and contradict previous findings that Nisman likely killed himself.



Nisman died four days after he formally accused then-President Cristina Fernandez of covering up Iranian officials' role in a 1994 bombing that killed 85 people at a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. Fernandez has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.