Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Ariane 6 rocket roars skyward carrying French military satellite

An Ariane 6 rocket lifts off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on March 6, 2025. (@ESA_CNES_Arianespace_ArianeGroup_Optique video CSG via Reuters)
An Ariane 6 rocket lifts off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on March 6, 2025. (@ESA_CNES_Arianespace_ArianeGroup_Optique video CSG via Reuters)
PARIS — 

An Ariane 6 rocket roared skyward with a French military reconnaissance satellite aboard Thursday in the first commercial flight for the European heavy-lift launcher.

The rocket took off smoothly from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, quickly disappearing into thick clouds. Video images beamed back from the rocket showed the Earth's beautiful colors and curvature.

The rocket's mission was to deliver the CSO-3 military observation satellite into orbit at an altitude of around 800 kilometers.

It was the first commercial mission for Ariane 6 after its maiden flight in July 2024.

Related

XS
SM
MD
LG