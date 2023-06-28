Armed Man Reported Killed in Shooting Near US Consulate in Jeddah

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - An armed man exchanged fire with Saudi security authorities near the U.S. Consulate in Jeddah, leading to his death and the death of a Nepalese security guard, state news agency SPA said Wednesday.

"A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death," a spokesperson for the Makkah Region police said.

A Nepalese worker in the consulate's private security staff was injured and subsequently died, SPA reported.

The shootings were being investigated. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.