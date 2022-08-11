Armed Man Sought for Incident at Cincinnati FBI Office

Officials with Federal Bureau of Investigation's Cincinatti office said their personnel and Ohio State Patrol officers were attempting to apprehend an armed man who tried to break into the agency's local office Thursday.

In a statement on Twitter, the FBI Cincinnati Field Office said, "An armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility (VSF)." The statement said the attempted break-in set off an alarm, and armed FBI special agents responded.

The nearby Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, in its own statement posted to social media, said shots had been fired between agents and the subject, who fled the scene northbound on Interstate highway 71.

The FBI said its officers were joined by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement in pursuit of the suspect near Wilmington, Ohio.

They described the suspect as a male wearing a gray shirt and body armor.

Clinton County officials warned residents and businesses in the area to lock their doors and remain vigilant. They said Interstate 71 and local roads had been closed until further notice.

