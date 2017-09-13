Armed Men Break Into UN Human Rights Office in Burundi

A group of armed men broke into the compound of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Burundi's capital, Bujumbura, early Wednesday.

The incident occurred a week after a U.N. commission of inquiry reported possible crimes against humanity in Burundi, including extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual violence and enforced disappearances.

The country has been in a state of political turmoil since President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for and won a controversial third term in 2015.

There was no immediate word on damage or casualties from the break-in.

The armed men forced their way into the U.N. compound after overpowering security officers, according to a reporter for VOA's Central Africa Service.

Elizabeth Throssell, a media officer for the U.N. human rights office in Geneva, described the incident as an "attack" on the Bujumbura office.

"It is being investigated and we are not in a position to give any more information until the investigation is complete," she said in a statement.

Speaking to VOA, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said police had not received reports or a complaint about the incident.

Eloge Willy Kaneza contributed to this report.