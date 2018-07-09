Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Armenian Capital's Mayor Resigns After National Change of Power

FILE - A woman walks in front of the government headquarters at the Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, May 3, 2018. The mayor of the Armenian capital resigned Monday.
YEREVAN — 

The mayor of the Armenian capital Yerevan resigned Monday, two months after his party was ousted from national power following weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected prime minister by parliament on May 8. He then appointed allies and supporters to his cabinet and submitted a new government program, which was approved by parliament in June.

Taron Margaryan, an influential member of the former ruling Republican Party, resigned as Yerevan mayor, a post he had held since November 2011. Margaryan did not explain in a statement why he had stepped down.

Several street protests had been held since Pashinyan took office to demand Margaryan's resignation.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG