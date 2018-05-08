Armenian Parliament Elects Opposition Leader as New Prime Minister

Armenia's parliament elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinian as prime minister Tuesday.

Pashinian won the vote 59 to 42.

He led weeks of largely peaceful protests against corruption and poor governance that came after former President Serzh Sargsyan became prime minister.Critics accused Sargsyan of manipulating the country's constitution to cling to power.

Tens of thousands of Pashinian supporters gathered in the central square of Armenia's capital to celebrate Tuesday's decision.

WATCH: Celebrations After Pashinian Voted Armenian PM​

The Republican party, which holds a majority in parliament, had earlier blocked Pashinian's bid to become prime minister in a vote last week.That drew more protests, and the party decided to back Pashinian for what it said was the good of the nation.