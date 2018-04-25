Armenians Protest as Political Talks Called Off

Thousands of anti-government protesters marched in Armenia's capital on Wednesday after planned talks between an opposition leader and the country's acting prime minister were canceled.

The meeting was meant to discuss steps for a political transition following Monday's resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, a Sargsyan ally, said the opposition was making new demands. He also proposed holding snap parliamentary elections as a way to resolve the political turmoil.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian of the Armenian National Congress said his side would boycott such an election if a member of the ruling Republican Party remains prime minister. He earlier said he was prepared to lead the country.

Largely peaceful protests began two weeks ago, triggered by accusations that Sargsyan, who served as president for a decade, manipulated the constitution to remain in power.