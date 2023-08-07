Around 20 Killed in Burkina Faso Suspected Terror Attack

Around 20 people were killed in a suspected terror attack in Burkina Faso, security and local sources told Agence France-Presse on Monday.

The Sunday attack in the Centre-East region near the Togolese border killed "around 20 people, mostly traders," a security source told AFP, while a trader put the toll at 25, and another said there were a dozen wounded.

More than 16,000 civilians, troops and police have died in terror attacks, according to an NGO count, including more than 5,000 since the start of this year.

More than 2 million people have also been displaced within their country, making it one of the worst internal displacement crises in Africa.

Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in Burkina Faso in a September 2022 coup which ousted Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who in January that year had toppled the country's last elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The motive for both coups was anger at failures to stem a rebel insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives since spilling over from neighboring Mali in 2015.