FBI Arrests Man in Connection with Suspicious Packages Sent to US Military Sites

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man for allegedly sending suspicious packages to several U.S. military and intelligence installations in the Washington area.

The man has been been identified as 43-year-old Thanh Cong Phan, who the FBI said was taken into custody Monday at his home in the town of Everett in the northwestern U.S. state of Washington.

The FBI has not said whether a motive has been determined but he is scheduled to appear in federal court later Tuesday.

The FBI said its examination of the packages determined they contained "potential destructive devices and appeared to be sent by the same individual."

More than a half-dozen packages were shipped, including to Fort McNair in the nation's capital and Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, both U.S. Army bases. They were also delivered to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, a military base in Washington, the Naval Surface Warfare Center in northern Virginia and the Central Intelligence Agency, also in northern Virginia.

The packages were sent to the Washington area days after a string of deadly string of deadly bombings in Austin, Texas killed two people and wounded four others. The suspected bomber in Texas, Mark Conditt, killed himself as police approached him while he was in his vehicle.