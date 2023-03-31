5 Arrested in Connection With Mexican Migrant Fire

Mexican officials have arrested five people for their alleged connection to a fire earlier this week at a Mexican immigration detention center that killed 39 migrants.

The announcement of the arrests Thursday came a day after Mexico’s attorney general’s office announced a homicide investigation into the blaze after video surveillance footage appeared to show guards doing nothing to help migrants escape the fire engulfing their cell.

Authorities said one migrant is believed to be responsible for igniting the fire.

A private security company, Grupo de Seguridad Privada CAMSA SA de CV, was responsible for security at the center in the border town of Juarez, according to a Reuters report that says federal agents will now be responsible for the center’s security concerns.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.