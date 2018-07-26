Accessibility links

As Temperatures Rise, Egyptians Cope

  • Hamada Elrasam
“I can never stay here during the day. It is like a grill,” complains Sanad, a doctoral student from Yemen, of his sweltering Cairo apartment. “I go to places where there is air conditioning.” He often sleeps on his balcony.
ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT — 

Researchers say Egypt, with its arid, sun-scorched landscape and its limited sources of water, is one of the countries potentially most at risk of suffering dramatic effects of climate change.At no time of year is climate change more on the minds of Egyptians than summer, when many try to escape temperatures that have historically reached as high as 47 degrees Celsius. Photojournalist Hamada Elrasam shows how Egyptians, are coping.

Photo Gallery: As Temperatures Rise, Egyptians Cope

About the photographer: Photojournalist and videographer Hamada Elrasam takes an in-depth approach to reporting, literally. In addition to being an accomplished photojournalist, Elrasam, based in Cairo, is an avid SCUBA diver and holds a rescue diver certification by the California-based Professional Association of Diving Instructors. “I thought of stretching my limits to go beyond the norm and bring stories that will teach us something,” Hamada says.

