Asia Markets Drop as Ukraine Crisis Continues to Overshadow Global Economy 

FILE - A man works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange after market opens in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 2, 2020.

Stock markets in Asia and Australia were mixed Wednesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to cast a pall over the global economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished 1.6% lower, while Shanghai’s Composite index and the TSEC index in Taiwan both closed 0.1% lower.

The KOSPI index in South Korea closed 0.1% higher. In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 1.9% lower, while Mumbai’s Sensex is down just over 2%

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX index finished up 0.2%.

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,943.50 an ounce, virtually unchanged percentage wise. Oil markets are continuing to rise, with U.S. crude oil trading at $109.97 per barrel, an increase of 6.3%, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is also 6.3% higher, selling at $111.65 per barrel.

Russia’s currency, the ruble, was trading at 105.61 to the U.S. dollar, down 0.4%. The Russian Stock Exchange is closed for the third consecutive day as sanctions imposed by a growing list of nations in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The British online newspaper The Independent said Russia’s central bank will allow a limited number of operations for the first time.

In futures trading, the Dow Jones is trending slightly higher, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are both slightly higher.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

