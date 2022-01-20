At Least 2 Dead After Bombing in Pakistan’s Second City, Lahore

Police in Pakistan’s second-largest city, Lahore, said Thursday a powerful bomb attached to a motorcycle was detonated in a busy marketplace, killing at least two people and injuring at least 20 others.

Police officials say the bomb went off in the eastern city’s Anarkali bazaar, known for selling Indian goods. In video taken at the scene, clothing and wreckage from a motorcycle can be seen on the ground as well as damaged store fronts. People can also be seen attempting to help the wounded.

A senior police official, Abid Khan, told The Associated Press the dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital. Some of the wounded were listed in critical condition. Officials say they believe a timer attached to the device triggered the explosion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement condemning the bombing.

There has been no claim of responsibility. The incident follows an attack late Monday in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, in which two gunmen on motorcycle opened fire on a security checkpoint near one of the city’s busy markets, killing a policeman and wounding two others.

The AP reports that following the incident in Islamabad, the Pakistani Taliban, who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power across the border in Afghanistan, warned they could carry out more attacks in the near future.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.