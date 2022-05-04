At Least 20 Dead in Ugandan Bus Crash

At least 20 people have been killed in a bus crash in western Uganda, Ugandan police said. Among the dead are at least seven children.

The crash happened Wednesday when the bus, which was traveling from Fort Portal to the Ugandan capital, Kampala, veered off a highway and into a tea estate.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. local time two kilometers from Fort Portal.

There has been no information about what caused the crash.

Several photos of the incident were posted on social media and showed emergency responders trying to free people from the wreckage.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.