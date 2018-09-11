Suicide Bombings Kill 19 in Eastern Afghanistan

A suicide blast Tuesday in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province killed at least 19 people. About 60 others were injured.



Provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told VOA the bombing took place in the village of Data in the remote Mohmand Dara district. He anticipated the casualty count would rise and did not share details on a possible target.

Hours earlier three schools were hit by bombings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. At least one child was killed and several people were injured, a spokesman for the provincial education directorate told VOA.

There were no claims of responsibility for the attacks in Jalalabad, where almost all recent bombings and militant raids against civilian and educational facilities have been claimed by Islamic State.

The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as IS Khorasan Province (ISK-P), and the Taliban insurgency both operate bases in Nangarhar next to the border with neighboring Pakistan.

Taliban makes advances, drought worsens

Taliban insurgents have been conducting battlefield attacks since Saturday, focusing on northern Afghan provinces. The raids have reportedly killed about 140 Afghan security forces and brought more territory under insurgent control.

The spike in violence comes amid a severe drought.

The United Nations Office for the Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan said the conflict and the drought have displaced half-a-million Afghans since the beginning of the year.

“The total displacement due to the drought has reached a total of 275,000 people, exceeding the number of people displaced by conflict in 2018 by 52,000 people,” the agency said.