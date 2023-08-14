Accessibility links

At least 22 Killed in India's Himachal Pradesh State

Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state, Aug.14, 2023.

Officials in India said Monday that heavy rains in the Himalayas have killed at least 22 people over the past two days.

The torrential rains have triggered landslides that have flattened buildings in Himachal Pradesh state, including a temple thronged with worshipers.

School has been canceled in many locations. Some residents have been evacuated to shelters.

"Again, tragedy has befallen Himachal Pradesh, with continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours," Sukhvinder Singh, the state's chief minister, posted on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

