At Least 3 Killed in Michigan State Shootings

A series of shootings late Monday at Michigan State University left at least three people dead and five others injured.

Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department, told reporters the injured were all taken to a local hospital and that some had life-threatening injuries.

Rozman said the suspect, whose identity and any connection to the university was still under investigation early Tuesday, was later found dead outside of the campus with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said there was no information on a possible motive and that the university had not received any threats ahead of the attack.

“This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight, but we have remained laser-focused on the safety of our campus, our students and the surrounding community,” Rozman said.

The shootings began at an academic building where Rozman said authorities found several victims and continued a short time later with more shots fired at the nearby student union.

The university canceled all campus activities for 48 hours.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students at its campus in East Lansing, located 145 kilometers northwest of Detroit.

