At Least 32 People Killed in Train Collision in Northern Greece

A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train in northern Greece Tuesday left at least 32 people dead and 85 injured.

The two trains collided near the city of Tempe, about 380 kilometers north of the Greek capital of Athens. The passenger train was headed north from Athens to the city of Thessaloniki, while the freight train was traveling south from Thessaloniki to the city of Larissa. At least three passenger cars derailed and burst into flames.

Authorities say about 250 passengers who survived the crash unarmed or with minor injuries were transported by bus to Thessaloniki. The passenger train was carrying 350 people.

At least 150 firefighters with 17 vehicles and 40 ambulances have been deployed to the scene of the disaster in a search for more passengers who could still be trapped in the wreckage. At least 25 people were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis told state television that the evacuation efforts are taking place ‘in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains.”