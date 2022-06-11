At least 4 dead in Kabul Bombing, Afghan Police Say

At least four people were killed Saturday in a bomb attack against a minibus in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, police have learned.

The bomb placed in a minibus exploded in the early evening in an eastern district of Kabul, city police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for this attack.

The number of attacks has declined in the country since the Taliban took power in August 2021, but a series of deadly bomb attacks, in which dozens of people were killed, hit the country in late April, during the holy month of Ramadan, and also at the end of May.

Most were claimed by the jihadi organization Islamic State.

On May 25, at least 16 people were killed in four bomb attacks: three against minibuses in Mazar-i-Sharif (north) and a fourth against a mosque in Kabul.

Also in Mazar-i-Sharif, bombings against two minibuses carrying Shiite passengers killed nine people April 28, and April 21, a bomb explosion in a Shiite mosque killed 12 people.

On April 22, at least 36 people, including children, were killed in Kunduz (north-east) in another bomb attack against a Sunni mosque, frequented by Sufis, during Friday prayers.

Finally in Kabul, 10 people were killed April 29 in an explosion in a Sunni mosque, after Friday prayers.

The Taliban are trying to downplay the threat from Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K), the regional branch of ISIS, and are waging a ruthless fight against the group, which they have been fighting for years.

They conducted multiple raids, particularly in the eastern province of Nangarhar, and arrested hundreds of men accused of being part of it.

For months now, they’ve claimed to have defeated EI-K, but analysts believe that the extremist group still constitutes the main security challenge for the new Afghan power.