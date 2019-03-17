42 Reported Dead in Floods in Indonesia's Papua

JAKARTA, INDONESIA —
Flash floods in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua have killed at least 42 people and left 21 badly injured, a local disaster agency official told
Flash floods in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua have killed at least 42 people and left 21 badly injured, a local disaster agency official told
Reuters on Sunday.
The Sentani area near the provincial capital, Jayapura, has been hit by torrential rain since Saturday which triggered the floods, said the official, Cory Simbolon.
This is a developing story. Check back with voanews.com for further details.