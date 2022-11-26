At Least 8 Die in Italian Landslide

Italian officials say eight people on the island of Ischia have died in a landslide caused by heavy rains.

A wave of mud in Casamicciola Terme, one of the island’s six towns, engulfed at least one house and swept several cars out to sea.

Two occupants of one of the cars were reported to have been rescued.

Earlier reports said that 13 people were missing, including a newborn.

Officials have asked residents who live in the island’s other towns, but have not been affected by the landslide, to stay home to avoid hindering the rescue operation.

Ischia is a volcanic island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, and is about 30 kilometers from Naples, the nearest major city.

Emergency workers from Naples have been dispatched to the island, but the weather conditions are making it difficult to reach the island.

In 2017, an earthquake in Casamicciola Terme killed two people.