Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

At Least a Dozen Dead in China Chemical Plant Blast

  • Agence France-Presse
Firefighters and Chinese paramilitary police officers search an explosion site in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province, March 21, 2019. A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in eastern China on March 21, killing or injuring dozens as it knocked

YANCHENG, CHINA — 

The death toll from a huge explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China rose to 12 Friday after rescuers pulled dozens of people from the area, state media said.

The blaze “has been controlled” by firefighters hours after Thursday’s blast left an industrial park burning into the night in Yancheng in Jiangsu province, according to broadcaster CCTV.

As of the early hours of Friday, a total of 88 people were “rescued” from the area, including 12 who died in the disaster, CCTV said.

City officials had previously said that at least six people were killed in the explosion, which left dozens injured in the latest incident to put a spotlight on China’s checkered industrial safety record.

The explosion, so powerful that it apparently triggered a small 2.2-magnitude earthquake, knocked down factory buildings and shattered the windows of surrounding homes and a school, according to images seen on local media.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG