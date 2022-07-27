At Least Two People Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Northern Philippines

A strong earthquake struck the northern Philippines Wednesday, shaking buildings and sending frightened residents fleeing into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the province of Abra on the main island of Luzon was the epicenter of a 7 magnitude quake, which struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

There are reports that several buildings across Abra province collapsed or were left severely damaged in the quake. The New York Times is reporting that a construction worker was killed by falling debris, quoting the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The Associated Press said the construction worker was killed in the town of La Trinidad in Benguet province, and that another person was killed in Abra when he was hit by falling cement slabs in his house.

Shockwaves from the quake were felt as far away as the capital Manila, located about 300 kilometers south of the epicenter.

A spokesman for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the new president will fly to Abras to inspect the damage.

The Southeast Asian archipelago lies in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, a band of volcanoes and seismic fault lines that circles a large area of the Pacific Ocean. The Philippines is also battered annually by about 20 storms and typhoons, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.