At Trump-Putin Summit, Issues Are Complex

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down Monday at their Helsinki summit with an array of complex issues to discuss.

Whether the leaders of the world's two foremost nuclear superpowers would resolve any of their disagreements was an open question as they began their first extensive face-to-face talks since Trump assumed power nearly 18 months ago. Trump is the fourth U.S. president Putin has engaged with.

It was not known which issues might draw particular attention as they first talk alone, accompanied only by their translators, and later over lunch with additional key aides. Here are some of the contentious issues that have soured relations between the United States and Russia:

Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and Moscow's support for pro-Russian separatists fighting Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. The United States and European allies have imposed economic sanctions against Russia for the takeover of Crimea. Trump has not lifted the sanctions, but at times blamed his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for Russia's incursion into its Soviet-era satellite.

"President Obama lost Crimea, because President Putin didn't respect President Obama," Trump said last month.

Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of Trump. Putin has often denied meddling in the U.S. vote and Trump regularly disparages the 14-month investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian links with his campaign as a "witch hunt." Three days before the summit, a U.S. grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials on charges of hacking into thousands of emails written by Democratic political opponents of Trump and arranging their release through WikiLeaks.

Trump has said he will raise the election interference issue with Putin, but it is unclear how extensively he plans to press the Russian leader. Just hours before the summit, Trump said on Twitter, "Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!"