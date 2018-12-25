 Attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry Kills 3

Security officials in Libya say assailants targeted the country's foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least three people.

The attack involved a suicide bomber and left plumes of smoke rising from the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Libya has dealt with political instability since longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was toppled and killed in 2011.

In his place, there have been rival governments and military factions in Tripoli and in the eastern part of Libya vying for control of the country's oil wealth, while Islamic State militants have also found space to operate.

The United Nations has worked with various parties in Libya on a reconciliation process with a goal of establishing a unified government, ensuring security and rule of law, and fairly distributing natural resources.

In addition, U.N. officials have warned that the ongoing lawlessness in Libya provides fertile ground for atrocities and illicit activities to thrive. They say widespread impunity in the country makes migrants and refugees vulnerable for exploitation and extortion by human traffickers and criminal smuggling networks.