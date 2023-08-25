Attack on Soldiers, Abduction of Women, Spark Security Concerns in Nigeria

In the first encounter — in central Niger state — local gang members ambushed troops responding to an attack in the village of Zungeru, injuring seven and killing 25 — 22 of them soldiers.

A series of violent events in recent weeks has fueled a growing concern about Nigeria's internal security.

Later that day, a military helicopter deployed to evacuate injured soldiers crashed, killing every passenger on board, including injured soldiers and crew members. On Friday, the Nigerian army held mass burial for the military personnel who died.

On Tuesday, Islamic militants abducted dozens of women on their way to fetch firewood in northeast Borno state. The militants are demanding about 60 dollars each to free the women. The 49 women have since been released, according to Agence France-Presse.

Security analyst Mike Ejiofor said terrorists are trying to make a bold statement.