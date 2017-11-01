Attacker Stabs 2 Tunisian Police Officers

Tunisian police on Wednesday arrested a suspected Islamist militant who stabbed two officers in front of the parliament building in Tunis.

The interior ministry said the attacker was known to authorities, and that after the stabbing he said he considered the police to be "tyrants."

One of the victims had a neck wound and was taken to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Tunisia has boosted security at strategic sites after other deadly attacks in recent years, including one against presidential guards in Tunis and another targeting tourists in Sousse.