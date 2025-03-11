Attacks, Ugandan troops undermine South Sudan minister’s assurance of calm

Michael Makuei Lueth, South Sudan’s information minister, has publicly dismissed concerns about the country’s instability, claiming that rumors and social media fuel the fears.

That claim is false.

Several events on the ground and key assessments directly contradict Lueth’s assertion.

United Nations assessment

The United Nations has reported that the situation in South Sudan has deteriorated significantly. According to U.N. reports, tensions have been rising due to internal conflict, particularly between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those aligned with Vice President Riek Machar. The U.N. has also highlighted the fragile nature of the 2018 peace agreement that ended South Sudan’s civil war, with fighting taking place in regions such as Upper Nile and Nasir.

Attacks on UN personnel

On March 7, a U.N. helicopter evacuating South Sudanese troops was attacked, resulting in the deaths of U.N. personnel and several South Sudanese soldiers, including a senior general. This attack highlights the ongoing violence and risks to personnel operating in South Sudan.

Regional military involvement

The Ugandan military has deployed its special forces to assist South Sudan’s government in securing Juba and addressing growing instability. This move underlines the severity of the situation; deployment of foreign troops is usually a sign that the situation has reached a critical point.

Militia activity and political tensions

The “White Army” militia, associated with Machar’s forces, overran an army base in Nasir on March 4, killing soldiers and taking control of the city. This event is part of a larger pattern of militia activity throughout the country, fueling fears of renewed civil war. In addition, political tensions between Kiir and Machar are running high, with arrests of generals linked to Machar.

US travel advisory

The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 4 travel advisory for South Sudan, the highest warning possible. This advisory specifically states that there is a “greater risk of life-threatening danger.” The United States has advised Americans not to travel to South Sudan due to the presence of armed conflict and ordered nonessential personnel to leave the country.

International Crisis Group

The Brussels-based International Crisis Group, or ICG, said, “Tensions are running dangerously high in South Sudan.” The ICG has raised concerns over the possibility of renewed civil war, especially with militias such as the White Army taking control of strategic areas such as Nasir. The ICG also warned that fighting in Upper Nile could spill over into other regions, including Sudan.

The 2013-2018 civil war in South Sudan claimed the lives of some 400,000 people.

Conclusion

Lueth’s claim that there is no fear and that the situation is under control is false. Independent and international assessments provide a much different picture. These sources indicate a rapidly deteriorating security situation, with growing violence, political instability and the possibility of renewed civil war.

The presence of foreign military forces, such as the Ugandan special forces in Juba, along with the U.S. travel advisory, further underscore the serious and escalating nature of the crisis in South Sudan.