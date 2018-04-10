What Is Attorney-Client Privilege?

“Attorney—client privilege is dead,” President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

The outburst came a day after the FBI raided the New York office and hotel room of long-time Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

The FBI reportedly seized records related to Cohen’s payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter she allegedly had with Trump ten years earlier.

The raid ignited not just the president's fury but also the ire of many of his supporters.

Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham tweeted: “If by raiding the office of @realDonaldTrump’s attorney, the @fbi violated Trump’s attorney-client privilege, this is about to get really ugly.”

The attorney-client privilege is an old privilege grounded in American law. Originally designed to protect attorneys, it has evolved into the sole protection of clients.

“Without such a privilege, clients may not feel compelled to fully and openly communicate with their attorneys,” according to the American Bar Association.



Exceptions to rule

But the privilege is not absolute, said Michael Frisch, an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.

“It has exceptions and if the exceptions are met, evidence can be seized and admitted in a court,” Frisch said.

One exception is the so-called “crime-fraud” special case.

“Essentially, the privilege does not apply where the lawyer and the client are engaging in a crime or a fraud or the client is seeking assistance with respect to concealing a crime or a fraud,” Frisch said.

Another circumstance under which a lawyer can be searched is when he or she is the target of a criminal investigation. Cohen is reportedly being investigated for wire fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

While still rare, searches of lawyers occur regularly enough that the Justice Department has set guidelines for them, Frisch noted.

The policy is stringent. A search warrant is to be used as a last resort, the guidelines advise, and only after prosecutors have exhausted all other legal methods of obtaining the information from an attorney.

In Cohen's case, it is not clear why prosecutors believed they could not obtain the records they needed for their investigation without an otherwise intrusive search warrant.

‘Unnecessary seizure'

Stephen Ryan, an attorney for Cohen, called the prosecutors' use of search warrants "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."

"It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients," Ryan said in a statement on Monday. "These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

The Justice Department guidelines are designed to prevent the search and seizure of privileged communications.

Before a search warrant application is submitted to a federal magistrate, a U.S. Attorney or the head of the Justice Department’s criminal division must sign off. In the case of the Cohen search warrant, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the department’s No. 2 official, reportedly signed off.

To minimize intrusion into privileged material, the search warrant must be drawn “as specifically as possible.” Agents responsible for conducting the search receive a special instructions in order to ensure the prosecution is not “tainted” by any privileged material.

‘Limited review’

However, the guidelines allows for “limited review” of material to determine whether it is covered by the warrant.

To further protect the integrity of the process, a “privilege team” of agents and lawyers not directly involved in the investigation is set up. Privilege team lawyers may be available onsite or offsite to advise agents during the search.

If privileged material is believed to have been searched and seized, the lawyer can ask a judge to suppress it as evidence in court.

“The question of whether or not the search was proper, whether the scope of the search was followed, whether it violated the attorney-client privilege, those are still open questions,” Frisch said.

Frisch said that Trump’s contention that the “attorney-client privilege is dead” reflects “an entirely unfair and inadequate understanding of what the privilege is.”

“It is not an absolute protection,” he said.

Eric Jaso, a former federal prosecutor, said Trump was merely reacting “in a very human way.”

“I don’t think anybody among us would want government investigators poring through our own personal attorney’s personal records without any good reason,” Jaso said.