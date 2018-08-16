Accessibility links

Attorney General: US Will Prosecute Owners of Computer-Made Guns

  • VOA News
President Donald Trump, second from left, listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — 

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed a robust prosecution Thursday of anyone who manufactures or owns plastic firearms they have made on 3-D printers.

“We will not stand for the evasion, especially the flaunting, of current law and will take action to ensure that individuals who violate the law by making plastic firearms and rendering them undetectable, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” the country’s top law enforcement official said.

Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3-D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 2018.
Sessions, commenting on an on-going legal dispute on whether blueprints for making plastic guns can be made public, said, “Under federal law, it is illegal to manufacture or possess plastic firearms that are undetectable.” Violation of the law is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Sessions said that the plastic guns “present a significant risk to public safety.” He said the Justice Department he heads “will use every available tool to vigorously enforce this prohibition. We will work with federal, state and local law enforcement to identify any possible cases for prosecution.”

