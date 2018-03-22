Attorney Representing Trump in Russia Probe Resigns

The main lawyer representing President Donald Trump in the Special Counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is reported to be resigning.

The New York Times and The Washington Post newspapers said John Dowd, one of the president's personal attorneys, is stepping down Thursday, citing people familiar with the decision who declined to give their names.

Dowd's departure comes days after the president added Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney known for pushing a more aggressive legal strategy, to his team.