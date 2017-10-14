Accessibility links

4 Moldovan Nationals Killed in Plane Crash Off Ivory Coast

Four Moldovan nationals were killed Saturday when a cargo plane crashed into the sea off the Ivory Coast, according to the Ivorian security minister.
People gather near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the sea off Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 14, 2017. (VOA / Narita Namasté)
Firemen assist a survivor of a plane crash near Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 14, 2017. (VOA / Narita Namasté)
A rescued survivor is given aid after a plane crashed into the sea off Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 14, 2017. (VOA / Narita Namasté)
The tail of a plane that crashed into the sea off Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 14, 2017. (VOA / Narita Namasté)
