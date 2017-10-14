Accessibility links
Live
Africa
4 Moldovan Nationals Killed in Plane Crash Off Ivory Coast
October 14, 2017 9:27 AM
VOA French
Four Moldovan nationals were killed Saturday when a cargo plane crashed into the sea off the Ivory Coast, according to the Ivorian security minister.
1
People gather near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the sea off Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 14, 2017. (VOA / Narita Namasté)
2
Firemen assist a survivor of a plane crash near Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 14, 2017. (VOA / Narita Namasté)
3
A rescued survivor is given aid after a plane crashed into the sea off Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 14, 2017. (VOA / Narita Namasté)
5
The tail of a plane that crashed into the sea off Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 14, 2017. (VOA / Narita Namasté)
