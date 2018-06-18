Audi CEO Arrested in Emissions Scandal Probe

German authorities have arrested the chief executive of Volkswagen's Audi division, Rupert Stadler.

He was arrested Monday as part of an investigation about cars Audi sold in Europe that are believed to have been equipped with software that turned emissions controls off during regular driving.

Last week, Munich prosecutors raided Stadler's home on suspicion of fraud and improprieties of documents.

Volkswagen Audi said "the presumption of innocence remains in place for Mr. Stadler."

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to emissions test cheating in the United States.

CEO Martin Winterkorn was charged in the United States, but he will unlikely face those charges since Germany does not extradite its nationals to countries outside the European Union.