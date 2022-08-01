Accessibility links
Day in Photos
August 1, 2022
August 01, 2022 2:08 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a 950-meter-long slackline, 50 meters over Geneva Lake between the right and left banks of the city of Geneva during an event part of the Swiss National Day, Switzerland.
A kitten with singed whiskers that survived the McKinney Fire hides in rocks in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California, July 31, 2022.
Klamath Interagency Hotshot firefighters rest while waiting for a new assignment as the McKinney Fire burns near Yreka, California, July 31, 2022.
Firefighters patrol a burned area from a wildfire in Venda do Pinheiro in Mafra, Portugal, July 31, 2022.
